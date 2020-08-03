The recent turn of events is disheartening. We feel defeated and resigned to whatever may happen as resurgence threatens Philadelphia, which had done so much work to lower case counts from the spring. Some state and local officials nationwide have privately told me that tightening restrictions at this moment seems futile if one neighboring state or county is unwilling to make the necessary sacrifices to contain this virus. Our failure to agree on even the most basic interventions, including masking and reducing gathering sizes, has made it impossible to chart a collective vision to move forward.