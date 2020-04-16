While we have witnessed great progress in the number of colleges offering online courses and online degree programs in recent years, colleges need to reexamine their online learning policies and procedures before this fall. Faculty should not be permitted to create their own “boutique” online courses, which are difficult to scale in a crisis, often don’t comply with federal regulations on “regular and substantive interaction between student and instructor,” typically lack media-enriched content or simulated labs, and rarely use adaptive assessments to measure meaningful outcomes.