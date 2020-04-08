“You don’t expect Joe Doaks ’58 to take Eccy 1 by watching a television set in the tap room of the Psi Gamma house, do you?” one Dartmouth official jibed in 1952, referencing the college’s introductory economics course. Nobody expected students at elite schools to study at a distance, then or now. When the coronavirus crisis has passed, these people will get the real thing once again. I wish we could say the same thing about everybody else.