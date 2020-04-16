Some spots try to transcend the spoken word. Like the one that consists of inoffensive music, a changing color backdrop, and a series of short sentences apparently written when the copywriter’s 8-year-old snuck up to the keyboard and hit send. And it’s over in 15 seconds. All in all, it wouldn’t be so bad, except it’s produced by ... the Ad Council. Yes. A group of people whose sole purpose is advertising came up with this. It’s as if top automotive engineers from Honda, Chevy, and Tesla were sent away to collaborate on a secret transportation project and came back with blueprints for: a wheel.