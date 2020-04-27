We’ve heard public health officials remind us that social distancing slows the spread of COVID-19, and we must use the extra time this buys us to ramp up testing and hospital capacity — otherwise, we will have squandered the time, and our health system will ultimately be overwhelmed when restrictions are relaxed. Our education system is facing a similar threat: If education leaders do not use the time while schools are closed to aggressively increase our schools’ capacities to personalize and accelerate learning for all students, especially our most vulnerable, then our schools will be overwhelmed in the fall, and our teachers will be forced to make heartbreaking triage decisions about which students can be caught up, and which are too far behind.