Our health-care workers are a national treasure we have too long taken for granted. They quietly sacrifice for us every day; the current health emergency has only served to highlight that sacrifice to average Americans. The GI Bill rewarded a segment of our society who sacrificed to serve the greater good. It also set the stage for the largest, most prolonged growth in American history. A program similar to the GI Bill for our health-care workers will have many of the same positive effects on our society. The program should be permanent, flexible, and designed to reward those currently serving in America’s hospitals and care facilities as well as young people pursuing a career in medicine and health care. The GI Bill paid back America’s investment by returning $7 to the economy for every $1 invested in the program. There is every reason to believe a similar program for our health-care workers will deliver a similar return on investment. This is an easy decision. Invest in the best of us.