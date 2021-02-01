I experienced this first-hand recently when a close family member was hospitalized for two weeks; it was a nightmare for her — sick, scared, alone — and for me as her health care agent trying to advocate for her care, as well as a concerned family member trying to provide her emotional support. The shock of showing up at the ER and being told she would have to go in alone, too weak to walk on her own or form complete sentences, was something neither of us was expecting. A couple of months earlier my mother-in-law was hospitalized at a different hospital and my wife was able to be with her daily. Therefore, surprised and upset, all I could do was watch helplessly as they took her back into the ER alone.