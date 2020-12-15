We urge hospitals to bring in more staff. With the virus raging throughout the country, nursing help is an increasingly competitive market. But it is possible to bring in ample agency nurses. Trinity Health Systems brought nearly 200 agency nurses to St. Mary Medical Center in Bucks County to replace our members when they went on strike in mid-November. If hospitals are willing to shell out money to fight their nurses and try to break a strike—and, believe me, they are—they need to be willing to spend at least a fraction of the same sum to get desperately needed help for their staff nurses, who are overworked and exhausted beyond measure.