Truthfully, I didn’t take this whole pandemic seriously in the beginning. I had no idea what was going on and the reality hadn’t yet set in. I would go back and forth between turning the news on and off just to keep my own sanity. But as self-isolation became our new normal, I started to feel a deep void. The one thing I have built my life around, both personally and professionally was missing: the live music industry. Coronavirus took concerts away; from you, from me, from all of us.