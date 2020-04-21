Even more to the point, sunlight has in the past demonstrated that it can be a powerful viral disinfectant, and it may be one against COVID-19 too. Studies from around the world have identified vitamin D deficiency as one factor that raises the risk that someone who is infected with coronavirus will experience severe symptoms. That’s because vitamin D helps to bolster our immune system to fight the virus. Sunlight, of course, helps our body manufacture vitamin D, readying it for the battle.