n times of uncertainty and fear, people seek to assign blame. Such is the case in this pandemic, and many people are quick to conclude that the high rates of infection and mortality among nursing home residents reflect poor care and negligence. But as of April 28, almost one-quarter of Pennsylvania long-term care facilities, which include personal care and nursing homes, have at least one resident with COVID-19, Although neither the state nor federal governments report data on individual facilities, the affected nursing homes include those that are highly rated according to Nursing Home Compare, a website maintained by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). We owe it to older adults, their families, and to nursing home staff to examine the myriad causes of the problem and move beyond the usual responses—levying stiff fines and publicly shaming nursing homes in the media—to take positive, coordinated action against the COVID-19 pandemic in nursing homes.