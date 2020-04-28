Lorraine Lee, president of the resident council, said the “sense of community” is much greater than it was before the virus. Residents, she said, are grateful for the risks that staff members have taken to keep them safe and well-fed. A hundred residents have volunteered to take on low-risk jobs such as delivering mail and newspapers. Phones are a lifeline now as friends check on each other. Residents can still exercise together from their patios, and they play socially distant bingo in the halls. There are trivia games and in-house grocery shopping.