The Pennsylvania state government should send each registered voter an application for a mail-in-ballot with postage prepaid. The state legislature should also appropriate the funds necessary for county boards of elections to educate voters regarding the mail-in option and to process the resulting increase in mail-in ballots. While this initiative would not supplant an in-person primary, it would preserve voter participation for many voters who are concerned in-person voting would pose a potential health risk. Furthermore, this initiative would enable Pennsylvania to be better positioned to run a mail-in election in November, should that be necessary.