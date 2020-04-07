The rise in crime came at a time when concern about public safety was already one of the main reasons people were leaving Philadelphia, according to a Pew poll, and when many other cities were seeing a drop in homicides. In 2019, Philadelphia’s rate — measured as the number of homicides per 100,000 residents — was lower than those in Baltimore, Detroit, Cleveland, and Washington. But it was higher than the rate in Chicago, a city that has received national media attention for its gun violence over the past decade.