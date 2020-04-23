Do not listen to those who will tell you that package delivery at low rates is burdening USPS. The Postal Reform Act of 2006 made sure that every piece of mail that is delivered makes a profit for the USPS, and I suggest that if USPS were to raise their rates now, you can be sure that the private carriers would do the same. The only person who would suffer would be the consumers who would shoulder those increases, at a time when they can least afford it.