Governor Phil Murphy has the ability to commute sentences, but he hasn’t. While the governor has given prisoners the right to a medical furlough or parole, and the New Jersey Supreme Court has created a legal framework to allow incarcerated people the right to appeal a denial, people incarcerated in New Jersey’s prisons continue to sicken, and, in some cases, they will die, as many already have. The death toll also extends to the staff—civilian and correctional alike, as well as the families they go home to.