But we must also consider the second lesson of the marshmallow experiment, one that has only been learned recently. New research has shown there is more to the original findings, which may have been confounded by the sample of children. Subsequent experiments reveal that both the educational and socio-economic background of the particular child and their family impacts their capacity for self-control and its “value” later in life. Once you account for key factors in a child’s life, the virtue of delaying gratification looks less pronounced and more complex.