At the end of the Great Recession Pennsylvania’s public schools suffered a crushing $1 billion cut that set back the quality of education in the state’s poorest school districts for nearly a decade. Now, the risk of reopening schools with severe teacher shortages, no counselors or nurses, swollen class sizes and none of the critical enrichment options are once again very real. Schools across the state are bracing for cuts easily twice as large as those in 2011. This time around lawmakers must do better.