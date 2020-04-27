As leaders of nonprofit organizations that are dedicated to supporting second chances for people who have been in the criminal justice system, these questions stung. We share the belief that the empathy stemming from experience of the justice system leads to some of the best work that is done in our field. Many people who have been in prison or jail choose to found organizations that give back to their communities once they’re out. To refuse them assistance on the basis of past mistakes—particularly when those very mistakes are the fuel that fires their ambition to help others—is to withhold our collective support from some of the people who need and merit it the most.