As we talked—having decided he needed only supportive care for now—I was distracted by the artwork on his walls. I commented how much I liked it and he shared that he was the painter. Unfortunately, there was no way to get him tested safely, but I suggested painting when he felt better as a coping technique for stress. When we understand the context of people’s lives and their environments, instead of just writing a prescription, we can design treatment plans that fit into patients’ daily routines. Telemedicine can open that door.