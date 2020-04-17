The White House has argued that it’s up to the states to handle the testing, but this makes no sense. There is no reason to have Burlington and Ocean counties in New Jersey compete against every other county and state in the country for a share of test kits and personal protective equipment. Our county-run testing sites have been forced to move mountains and pay exorbitantly for the 350 tests they’re currently capable of administering each day. This is unsustainable and unacceptable. Our counties don’t have the ability to enact the Defense Production Act to compel the massive manufacturing effort necessary to create the hundreds of million more tests that are necessary. Only the President has that authority.