To assuage customers’ fears and comply with the governor’s orders, gun shops have promised to enforce measures of social distancing within stores. However, allowing customers to handle the same firearms, when the known dwell time of COVID-19 on plastic and metal is greater than two days, is another example of the industry’s refusal to allow scientific reasoning to interrupt lucrative cash flow. Even as a gun owner and firm believer in the Second Amendment, I simply cannot rationalize how a temporary closure infringes upon my right to bear arms — just as I never felt my rights were violated when my local store closed for the evening or had reduced Sunday hours.