Social distancing can prove problematic to Philadelphia’s gun violence prevention efforts. Since last June, Philadelphia’s Office of Violence Prevention has dispersed $1.7 million in grants to nearly 100 small community based nonprofits. Grantees have been told to postpone their projects until further notice to allow them to comply with the city’s stay-at-home order, according to OVP. The city also deploys outreach workers to defuse conflict before it turns to violence. According to an OVP spokesperson, outreach “continues its work," but they could not provide specifics on how. Given the severity of the gun violence problem, the Kenney administration should be pressuring the OVP to adapt more quickly -- and communicate more.