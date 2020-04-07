As an Italian, watching the response of this city and country to COVID-19 has an eerily familiar feel. Italy quickly became ground zero for COVID-19, before the U.S. came to have the world’s most cases. The crisis has nearly brought my country to its knees. Since early March, Italy has been on national lockdown, but the prevention measures did not happen right away. At first, the Government’s recommendation to stay-at-home was limited to few Northern districts, which threw everyone into panic.