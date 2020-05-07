To address this problem, public health officials, health care professionals and the public need to understand the complexity of how the coronavirus spreads in nursing homes, where residents are isolated and do not leave the facility. The virus was brought to them—by those who provide their care, family members, or other visitors who were asymptomatic. The current nursing home wave of COVID-19 mortality predominantly stems from the domino effect of not having adequate testing kits and PPE available back in mid-March, as state and local governments directed attention and resources to the hospitals, where they were expecting a surge of COVID-19 patients. Even as everyone acknowledged early on the high risk COVID posed to health-compromised older people, nursing homes were simply not prioritized in response preparation.