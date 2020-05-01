“A society’s quality and durability can best be measured by the respect and care given its elder citizens,” President John F. Kennedy said in 1963. By that standard, our society has failed miserably, especially for older adults residing in long-term care facilities during this pandemic. Most disturbing is society’s muted collective response to the rising death toll. Can you imagine the outrage toward a disaster at a nuclear power plant where over 10,000 people die from radiation poisoning? Yet, coronavirus deaths get reported without any national call to action.