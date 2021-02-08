Sometimes the illness progresses too rapidly to even allow for a remote farewell. In other cases, family and friends of those who’ve fallen ill are able to Facetime, Zoom, or talk over the phone to let them know how much they are loved and how much they will be missed. But it’s not the same — not by a longshot. Those who have lost someone to this pandemic, in most cases, never had a chance for that final hug with their parent, child, sibling or friend. And, along with that, the opportunity to say goodbye face to face.