We need to get Pennsylvania back to where it was economically before the COVID-19 crisis. Pennsylvania had its lowest unemployment rate in decades, dipping to just 4.1 percent at one one during the last two years, just above our state’s historic low. Under President Trump’s leadership, the country was seeing the best economy in our lifetime. Now, given the [resident’s stewardship, we can turn this around. Unlike the 2008 recession, which was caused by systemic policy disincentives to economic growth, this pandemic can be beat through mitigation efforts, repurposing manufacturers to produce urgently-needed products like ventilators, and moving forward with construction and other parts of the economy while adhering to Centers for Disease Controls (CDC) guidelines.