The old saying “vote like your life depends on it” takes on new meaning in a pandemic. Older people and people of color, because of underlying health conditions, are at the highest risk of suffering severe health consequences – and dying — from COVID-19. Indeed, 80% of deaths in the U.S. from the virus have been Americans aged 65 and older. Older people are at the epicenter of this crisis. They are also our country’s “supervoters” – the population which votes consistently in every election, model American voters. But our parents, grandparents and older Pennsylvanians should not have to risk their lives to ensure that their vote will be counted.