For these reasons, three years ago we decided to open a special free clinic to care for these women subsidized by the health system and philanthropy. (This Jefferson-supported clinic builds on a free clinic founded by Dr. Ludmir 15 years ago). We decided that not only was it morally and ethically the right thing to do, but by providing prenatal care and identifying high-risk conditions, we could prevent pregnancy complications and prematurity with consequences for the baby, as well as the associated costs. Services are provided by volunteers and patient navigators that have established significant trust in the community and are available for these vulnerable individuals 24 hours a day, helping to coordinate outpatient and inpatient care. In the three years, we have provided more than 5,000 visits and delivered 300 women, a significant number of them considered high risk with great outcomes for moms and babies and at reduced cost.