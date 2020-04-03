Instead, remote learning should be time for students to explore the pressing questions we all need to answer to better understand these crises and how to solve them: How have different countries responded to the coronavirus and what are best practices we should adopt here? What do our hospitals need right now and how do we mobilize the resources to get necessities to them? How does the destruction of the environment lead to pandemics? How can we learn from historical crises to better understand current ones? What populations are most vulnerable and how can we help them? What kind of art can give people joy and hope in dark times?