Second, direct funding will be needed to mitigate the impact of quarantine and social distancing. People who live paycheck to paycheck will not be able to sequester themselves and care for children whose schools have closed or the elderly who are ill at home. These burdens will have dramatic effects on women and caregivers and be amplified as large-scale quarantine and social distancing are rolled out. We need to follow the example of countries that have experienced the COVID19 epidemic in offering direct payments to individuals to enable them to self-isolate, as well as care for the young and the elderly. We urgently need to provide sick pay to those who need to stay home as part of voluntary or mandated control measures.