Before we’re even old enough to vote, this crisis is testing our class’ principles of good citizenship every day. While our brain chemistry might be questionable at best, we’re making some of the life-changing decisions necessary to keep our communities safe. With schools shut down, an entire generation of students has gone from having to ask for permission to use the bathroom to knowing any irresponsible actions from us could lead to someone else’s death. With no teachers around to pick us up when we fall — or, at least not without putting gloves on first — this slap-in-the-face reality check is on us.