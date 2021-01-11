Public school enrollment is down across the country. For example, enrollment dropped by 15,000 in Chicago public schools and more than 20,000 for the District of Columbia. The trend is particularly acute among pre-K and kindergarten students. In an NPR survey of 60 U.S. districts in 20 states, public kindergarten enrollment was down 16% on average. The Philadelphia School District saw enrollment drop by about 5,000 last fall, with 3,500 of those students being kindergarteners.