As the Inquirer reported Jan. 11, thus far COVID-19 vaccines have gone mostly to white Philadelphians — and this trend is reflected across the Commonwealth. Philadelphia officials have reported that as of early January, 43% of vaccines distributed in Philadelphia went to white Americans. Even more concerning is that this is data has not even directly identified Latino patients. They may belong to the 10% who reported their race as “other,” or the 25% of the vaccinated whose race was “unknown,” so we’re left to assume that this represents some of the Latino community, or maybe none at all.