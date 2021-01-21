The signs are discouraging. A December poll suggests that between 47% and 71% of Americans said they would get vaccinated when their turn came — far from the goal of nearly 100% coverage we need with this new vaccine. The Black and Hispanic communities have been hit hardest by COVID-19, and yet are especially skeptical — in part because of the horrifying history of medical racism, like the U.S. government using African Americans as guinea pigs for experiments. In a survey from AP-NORC only 24% of Black Americans and 34% of Hispanics said they would get vaccinated. Another group that remains hesitant, per a Kaiser Health News poll, is rural Americans.