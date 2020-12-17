Some have concerns about the rapid development and deployment of the mRNA vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer to provide protective immunity against COVID-19. As an infectious disease specialist at Jefferson Health, I was privileged to be among the first in Philadelphia to receive the vaccine this week since I not only work on Jefferson’s response to COVID-19 but also provide direct care for these patients. Around the region, thousands of other medical professionals are receiving the vaccine too. We should view this as a moment of relief, not fear.