The antidote to this plague is to speak freely and to be heard. No organization is immune to the cultural poison of abuse, but the answer is never to sweep the dirt under the rug. Curtis should indeed reach out to alumni and students — but instead of asking for their silence and then doling out apologies, they should ask for the truth. If the giants of the classical music world who trained generations of the world’s finest artists committed unthinkable acts, then that uncomfortable truth must co-exist alongside their musical legacies.