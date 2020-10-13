Jefferson saw Chase’s attacks as providing an opportunity to reduce Federalist influence in the judiciary. The House of Representatives took Jefferson’s hint by serving Chase with eight articles of impeachment focused on Chase’s actions as a judge in trial court cases. (At this time, Supreme Court justices also served as trial judges.) The core allegation was that Chase had exhibited political bias that led him to treat certain parties unfairly. Chase’s impeachment led to a trial before the Senate, during which Chase primarily argued that he could not be impeached for legal error or improper behavior on the bench. In March 1805, the Senate—although filled with Jefferson supporters—acquitted Chase on all eight articles of impeachment. Chase’s emphatic victory established the principle that judicial acts do not provide a legitimate basis for impeaching a judge. The principle has governed our nation ever since.