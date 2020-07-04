We tend to think of documents as fixed in time and being sacrosanct that way. But the Revolutionary generation understood the Declaration as an ongoing conversation. John Trumbull’s famous painting of the signing of the Declaration is actually showing a delivery of the draft of the document to Congress. What Trumbull is memorializing is the beginning of the conversation, not the end. Because we are supposed to have a government based on deliberation and conversation, with all of us having a seat at the table, to arrive at better resolution than anyone of us could have figured out on our own. That’s the reading of the Declaration that Danielle Allen’s magnificent analysis of the document, Our Declaration, proposes and I think that’s what Trumbull’s painting was saying.