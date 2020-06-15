There must be full accountability. Police have almost unlimited powers over the lives of others, up to the use of deadly force, and yet they are in many places almost entirely free from effective methods of accountability. One of the great ironies of our system is that the police, who insist on maximum accountability for those accused of crime, including the harshest penalties and the fewest possible rights, are themselves almost fully immune from prosecution for criminal conduct and are protected by a web of immunities from civil suit damages.