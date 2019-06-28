When asked about why the South Bend Police Department has not incorporated more black officers, Buttigieg responded with a simple “Because I couldn’t get it done.” He later explained his perspective on Logan’s death, explaining that “I could walk you through all of the things that we have done as a community, all of the steps that we took, from bias training to de-escalation, but it didn’t save the life of Eric Logan. And when I look into his mother’s eyes, I have to face the fact that nothing that I say will bring him back.”