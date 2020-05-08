I see these patterns now, but if I had identified them then, I could have broken the cycle and sought help. If you see such patterns while you’re home now, use the knowledge to diffuse certain situations and walk away from others. This is a time for self-preservation. So, instead of taking him head-on in arguments, or trying to physically obstruct him, simply walk away. Bravery, in such situations, constitutes keeping a cool head and thinking strategically. Your aim is to live another day, and then another, until you can finally escape.