Sheriff Rochelle Bilal, who took office in January, pledged to make gun recovery a priority. As a good first step, she included the rate of weapon recovery as one of their performance measures in the mayor’s proposed Five Year Plan — and has set a target of 40% recovery rate in the next fiscal year. That will require work. In the first three months of 2020, according to the State Police’s statewide database of orders and guns recovered, only 45 defendants complied out of 457 ordered to relinquish guns — a 10% recovery rate. Bilal says her office is updating systems to allow for better tracking of orders, offenders, and guns that she says will lead to a higher retrieval rate.