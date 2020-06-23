America was the first modern nation, created of, by and for the people—supposedly a nation with no class structure, where anyone could reach their potential. But that was myth. America had classes; slaves at the bottom—treated not as people but property, then poor and working-class whites, and atop it all our original aristocracy of landed gentry and traders in the south, merchants and industrialists in the north. We fought a civil war to end slavery but failed in its aftermath to establish the more perfect union mentioned by our founders. What we are seeing in our current moment is not only a race war, but a class war. America must confront systemic racism to move forward, but it also must acknowledge that we have created a permanent underclass of all colors (though mostly black and brown). We are a society where your melanin content and your zip code determine your future.