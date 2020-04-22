Given the extraordinary and frightening circumstances worldwide, we are now entering our second month of stay-at-home orders. This is of course a crucially important public health intervention, which can help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus while keeping as many as possible healthy and safe. While we cannot be physically together, this year feels particularly poignant as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day while social distancing. Marking Earth Day during this crisis is an opportunity to reflect on the fragility of our world — and call for stronger efforts to protect it at the local, state and federal levels.