I’m not naïve. A senior on the street makes a target for trouble at the best of times. On Tuesday night and for the immediate future, people my age face a triple threat. COVID-19 sickens more of us, and standing in crowds raises the risks of catching the virus, even if we responsibly wear our masks and attempt to distance. In addition, as a senior with hip and knee replacements, I can’t run as fast if any demonstrations take an ugly turn. I doubt with the high tension after Walter Wallace Jr.’s killing that some members of the Philadelphia Police or the National Guard would check to see if I have gray hair before hitting me.