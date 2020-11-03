Both of us are retired from public office. But previously, we served together in the U.S. House of Representatives — one of us a Democrat from Missouri who ascended to the position of majority leader and the other of us a Republican from Pennsylvania who went on to serve as the governor of Pennsylvania and secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. This year, we could not sit back and do nothing. As we saw it, working to protect the integrity of our electoral process was less a question of, and more of an answer to, our democratic duty; less about an affiliation to red or blue, and more of an allegiance to the red, white, and blue.