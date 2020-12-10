For the last four years, I watched aghast as the Trump administration blatantly attacked some of America’s most fundamental, nonpartisan institutions such as intelligence agencies and the media, while giving control of the judiciary as well as other essential pillars of government to his sycophants. He threatened to deploy the military against protestors and undermined the integrity of the election before it even began. At some moments, watching his administration tread the road to tyranny conjured images of my time in Germany and Poland, leading me to acknowledge with a sense of defeat: “Ah, this is how it happened.”