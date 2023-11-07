Vote, but don’t expect our elected officials to fix everything. Here’s how we can do our part.

As we approach the election of our 100th mayor, many Philadelphians have hopes for a better city — one with less gun violence, less poverty, better schools, and so much more. But if we simply go to the polls, lay our expectations at the altar of an elected official, and then get on with our lives, we’ll be waiting for a miracle that will never come.

After we exercise the near-sacred right of casting our ballots, what comes next?

In the battle for the soul of our city, we need both strong political leadership and strong civic engagement. As we look to our newly elected mayor and City Council to do their part, it’s time for each of us to do ours as well.

Everyone — especially those of us with the financial means that afford us leisure time, disposable income, and access to safe neighborhoods — has to get engaged in improving Philadelphia. Now more than ever, simply providing for ourselves and our families, while the rest of the city struggles, is not enough.

If you work for a company in the area, particularly one that hires STEM professionals, consider finding a way to create a career-building experience for Philadelphia high school students, such as a paid internship, at your company. I’ve worked in corporate America for over a decade, during which time I’ve seen the gates of opportunity swing wide open — and shut — depending on who you know.

In 2021, more than 85% of Fortune 500 CEOs were white men. Since Philadelphia is a majority-Black city and the poorest big city in the country, it’s a safe bet that most students don’t have a parent who can put in a good word with high-level corporate executives to get them a summer job. But paid internships are key to building professional networks, entry-level skills, and pathways to professions that can sustain a family. They help companies, too, by creating a talent pipeline and achieving diversity goals.

If you don’t work for a major company, think of ways to use other resources you have to help your fellow Philadelphians. I am a landlord to a small number of properties, and I consider it part of my responsibility to be an asset to the neighborhood.

Beyond the basics of maintaining our properties, landlords should take the lead in making sure our entire block is cared for. I’ve found that getting out and sweeping the block (both sides) is a great way to make a quick impact and meet the neighbors. (Plus, it lets you market your property to anyone passing by.)

This can get time-consuming, so I started offering it as a paid job to my tenants. My hope is that the small investment will set the tone for the block, and over time, other neighbors will pitch in. Landlords should also be proactive in addressing quality-of-life issues — taking a few minutes each month to report abandoned cars and illegal dumping can help remove blight, which reduces property values and rents. This small time commitment helps protect your investment and builds goodwill with neighbors who can be your eyes and ears at the property.

If you’re a college student or recent college grad, consider tutoring a kid in whatever subject you’re great at. The private attention given to that child might be the difference between them getting a scholarship that makes college affordable and higher education being out of reach.

If you belong to one of the many student professional organizations associated with every industry — such as Gamma Iota Sigma (the student organization for the insurance industry) or Phi Alpha Delta (the prelaw student association) — connect with a Philadelphia school to provide students with an experience to explore that career.

Many schools have a “Career Day” once per year, and that’s not enough. If a small fraction of the student professional organizations at the major universities in our city engaged more high school students, we could build strong school-to-college pathways for future accountants, actuaries, doctors, architects, and more.

As we face the transition to a new era of political leadership, let’s also usher in a new era of civic engagement. There are countless ways to serve this city; just pick one that feels authentic to you, make a goal, and tell a friend who will keep you accountable.

Change is coming to this city. It’s up to us to decide what it will look like.

Jasmine Schley is a proud Philadelphian.